"Felt nervous coming back after injury," says Neeraj Chopra after Lausanne Diamond League win

Neeraj Chopra, on Friday, made a comeback to active competition after a month long injury layoff by winning the 2023 Lausanne Diamond League men's javelin throw title.

The 25-year-old registered a best effort of 87.66m to finish the competition ahead of Germany's Julian Weber and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch.

This was also Neeraj Chopra's second Diamond League win this season after having won the Doha edition in May earlier this year.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion, after his win in Lausanne, revealed that he was "a bit nervous" coming into the competition.

"I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here tonight. I am still far from my best, but I feel it is getting better," Chopra said.

"I am relieved it´s coming together well for me. A win is a win and I will take that happily," he added after winning the Lausanne meet for the second consecutive year.

Neeraj also hinted that he will be in action next at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest next month.

"The next competition in Budapest will be a big one for me," he said.

While Chopra finished on the top at the 2023 Lausanne Diamond League, the other Indian in action in the competition - Murali Sreeshankar, finished fifth in men's long jump with a best attempt of 7.88m.

This was only the second time this year that Sreeshankar, who holds a season best of 8.41m, failed to breach the 8m mark in a competition.











