Neeraj Chopra returns to World No. 1 in Javelin rankings

Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking in men’s javelin throw, according to the latest update released by World Athletics.

This marks a significant milestone for the 27-year-old, who now tops the standings with 1445 points, ahead of Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Chopra had previously lost the No. 1 spot in September 2024, following Peters’ triumph at the Diamond League Final in Brussels. With his recent string of podium finishes and consistent throws above 88m, Chopra has now edged past his competitors to reclaim the top position.

Peters is currently placed second with 1431 points, while Weber holds third with 1407. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, a familiar rival in Asian athletics, is ranked fourth with 1370 points.

Chopra began his 2025 season in Potchefstroom, South Africa, where he won gold with a throw of 84.52m.

He followed that up with a career-defining moment in Doha — breaking the 90m barrier for the first time with a 90.23m throw at the Diamond League opener. Despite finishing second behind Weber that day, it was a landmark achievement for the Indian star.

He continued to build momentum through the season, finishing second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzów with 84.14m, before finally defeating Weber in Paris with a powerful opening throw of 88.16m.

Chopra then secured his third win of the season at the Ostrava Golden Spike, with the best attempt of 85.29m.

With the World Championships in Tokyo scheduled for September, Chopra’s form puts him in strong contention to defend his title. But before that, all eyes will be on Bengaluru, where he is set to compete at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5.