LIVE: Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final – Updates, blog
Follow live updates from the World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final as Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav chase glory in Tokyo.
India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returns to the global stage for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025.
Having qualified with just one throw of 84.85m, Chopra is among the frontrunners for gold. He will be joined by compatriot Sachin Yadav, who also made it to the final with a strong showing in the qualifiers.
Stay tuned as we bring you live scores, results, throw-by-throw updates, and highlights from Tokyo.
All eyes will be on Chopra as he looks to defend his title in style.
LIVE Updates:
- 18 Sep 2025 10:34 AM GMT
Throw 1 – Julius Yego (KEN): 76.58m | Curtis Thompson (USA): 86.67m | Cameron McEntyre (AUS): 74.39m
Mixed results in this round. Yego and McEntyre struggle with their opening efforts, both well short of their best. Meanwhile, Thompson lays down an impressive marker with 86.67m to storm into the lead.
- 18 Sep 2025 10:32 AM GMT
Throw 1 – Neeraj Chopra (IND): 83.65m
steady start from the Olympic and world champion. Neeraj gets on the board with 83.65m, just behind Peters’ early lead.
- 18 Sep 2025 10:31 AM GMT
Throw 1 – Anderson Peters (GRN): 84.59m | Arshad Nadeem (PAK): 82.73m
Peters makes a strong start, clearing 84m with his first attempt, while rival Arshad Nadeem opens more cautiously at 82.73m.
- 18 Sep 2025 10:29 AM GMT
Throw 1 – Julian Weber (GER): 83.63m
The German season leader opens the men’s javelin final with a steady 83.63m effort. Not his best, but a safe start to set the tone.
- 18 Sep 2025 10:23 AM GMT
Javelin Final line-up: World-class field awaits!
Anderson Peters (GRN) – PB 93.07m, SB 89.53m
Arshad Nadeem (PAK) – PB 92.97m, SB 86.40m
Julian Weber (GER) – PB/SB 91.51m
Neeraj Chopra (IND) – PB/SB 90.23m
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) – PB 90.88m, SB 84.11m
Keshorn Walcott (TTO) – PB 90.16m, SB 86.30m
Julius Yego (KEN) – PB 92.72m, SB 85.96m
Curtis Thompson (USA) – PB/SB 87.76m
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) – PB/SB 86.50m
Dawid Wegner (POL) – PB/SB 85.67m
Sachin Yadav (IND) – PB/SB 85.16m
Cameron McEntyre (AUS) – PB/SB 83.03m
- 18 Sep 2025 10:17 AM GMT
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final!
Stay with us for real-time updates, throw-by-throw results, scores, and highlights as India’s Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav aim for glory.
The action is about to begin—don’t miss a moment of the excitement from Tokyo!