Athletics

LIVE: Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final – Updates, blog

Follow live updates from the World Athletics Championships 2025 men’s javelin final as Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav chase glory in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav
Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav in World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final (Photo credit: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Sep 2025 10:34 AM GMT

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returns to the global stage for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Having qualified with just one throw of 84.85m, Chopra is among the frontrunners for gold. He will be joined by compatriot Sachin Yadav, who also made it to the final with a strong showing in the qualifiers.

Stay tuned as we bring you live scores, results, throw-by-throw updates, and highlights from Tokyo.

All eyes will be on Chopra as he looks to defend his title in style.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2025-09-18 09:30:29
AthleticsWorld Athletics ChampionshipsNeeraj Chopra
