"Even Neeraj Chopra won't be allowed to practice" — Controversy erupts ahead of Open Nationals

An unwanted controversy has erupted after young Indian javelin thrower DP Manu was not allowed to practice at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming 2022 National Open Athletics.

A former Commonwealth Games medallist and DP Manu's coach Kashinath Naik told The Bridge, "This has not happened to us in any ground in India. For this to happen at the Kanteerava Stadium, where I have myself trained in my playing days, is unfortunate. Manu is an international player, he would just have needed 2-3 throws to get into rhythm for the competition."

"What irked me was how he took Neeraj Chopra's name and kept stressing on it in three languages - in English, Hindi and Kannada," the coach added.

Yesterday Manu, my ward, and I were asked to stop practice at Kanteerava, Bengaluru. Satyanarayan said he wouldn't even allow @Neeraj_chopra1. As a CWG medallist from K'taka and former coach of Neeraj I feel deeply hurt@BSBommai @narayanagowdakc @andrewamsan @Anurag_Office pic.twitter.com/9nsaoftULp — kashinat Naik CWG 2010🇮🇳🇮🇳🏅🏅 (@CwgNaik) October 14, 2022

In a video of the incident uploaded on social media, the coach can he heard saying, "We are here to practice for the Open Nationals as we do for every meet. But, we are being denied for the first time."



The competition director of the Open Nationals, Satyanarayan was recorded replying, "Athletes are not allowed to practice at the venue till 15th October as the Open Nationals starts from 16th."

"Even if Neeraj Chopra comes, he would not be allowed to practice," Satyanarayan can be heard saying.