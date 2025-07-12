Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to face off at Silesia Diamond League in August

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem are set for a thrilling rematch at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland on August 16 - their first meeting since the iconic javelin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In that unforgettable showdown, Pakistan’s Nadeem stunned the field with a massive 92.97m throw to win gold, while India’s Chopra, the Tokyo 2021 champion, took silver with a best of 89.45m.

This matchup, described as a potential highlight of the Silesia Diamond League, has generated buzz across the athletics world. According to the organizers, “The India-Pakistan rivalry is set to thrill Polish fans,” with Chopra looking for redemption after last year’s narrow defeat.

The organizers confirmed the marquee clash, stating that “Neeraj Chopra will face Arshad Nadeem,” in what they called a long-awaited opportunity for payback. They also noted that Nadeem’s form remains a mystery, as he has rarely competed on the European circuit, but his appearance in Silesia stems from a strong desire to face Chopra head-on.

Neeraj, meanwhile, broke the 90m barrier earlier this season with a 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League, becoming the 25th athlete in history to do so. Organizers affirmed that “he is certainly yearning for more,” suggesting the Indian star may have another big throw in store for his rival.

Since the Olympics, Chopra has been active across the circuit, appearing in four Diamond League events, winning the Paris meet with 88.16m, and securing titles in Ostrava (85.29m) and at the NC Classic in Bengaluru (86.18m). His form has remained consistent under the guidance of legendary coach Jan Zelezny.

In contrast, Nadeem’s 2025 season has been quieter. He last competed on May 31 at the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where he won gold with a throw of 86.40m. Earlier, Nadeem had declined an invitation to compete in Chopra’s NC Classic, citing a schedule conflict. The event was later postponed due to geopolitical tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, and eventually held on July 5.

Looking ahead, both athletes have their eyes on the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, where Chopra will aim to defend the title he won in 2023.

But before that, all eyes will be on Silesia. With national pride, personal rivalry, and world-class performances on the line, the Chopra-Nadeem duel is shaping up to be one of the most electrifying events of the Diamond League season.