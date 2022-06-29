Neeraj Chopra ready for Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Challenge, When and Where to Watch

Riding on the success of two back-to-back podium finishes, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will once again be in action at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022.



The 24-year-old returned to the action earlier this month with a national record-breaking throw of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, where he won the silver medal. He then went on to clinch the gold medal at the Kuortane meet in Finland with the best attempt of 86.39 metres.

Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th.

Thank you for all the messages and support. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C1ulI0mktN — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 19, 2022

Neeraj will be looking to find another podium finish in his maiden Diamond League appearance. But here, he will again face stiff competition against the Tokyo Olympic silver and bronze medallists Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, respectively. The event will also feature stalwarts like Germany's Julian Weber and Finland's Oliver Helander. The event will also see Grenada's Anderson Peters who has registered the best throw in men's javelin this season.

Here's what Neeraj's competition will look like in the Diamond League:







All you need to know

When will men's javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League take place?

The men's javelin throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League will take place on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Where is Stockholm Diamond League taking place? The Stockholm Diamond League is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden.

What time will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin at Stockholm Diamond League begin? The men's javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League, which will feature Neeraj Chopra, will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Stockholm Diamond League Live? The Stockholm Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD.

Where can we see the LIVE stream for the men's javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League? The Stockholm Diamond League will be LIVE streamed on the VOOT Select app.





