Neeraj chopra to compete in the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern: Preview, what to expect, live streaming, when and where to watch?

Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, top athletics Lucerene, will be held in Switzerland on June 29. It would be like a trailer for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as four best throwers of the season will be participating in this competition. There is some tough competition for Neeraj Chopra in the form of Germany's Johannes Vetter who has the season best throw of 96.29m to his name. This will be the fourth event that Neeraj chopra is competing in the Europe and it will be a great opportunity for him to make a statement before the all-important Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Just a week before this, Johannes Vetter had won a gold medal with a throw of 93.59m and Neeraj chopra finished third with a throw of 86.79m in the Kuortane games in Finland Neeraj chopra is the second best thrower going into the competition with season best of 88.07 to his name and he will look to close the gap between him and Vetter Johannes who has the best throw of 96.29. Let's have a look at athletes and their season best throwing distance in meters.

Johannes Vetter – 96.29m

Neeraj Chopra – 88.07m

Gatis cakss – 87.57m

Andreas Hofmann – 85.24

Julian Weber – 84.51m

Keshorn Walcott – 82.84m

Vitezslav Vesely – 82.63m

Bernhard Siefert – 81.28

Sindri Hrafn Gudmundson – 79.83

Dagbjatur Dadi Jonsson – 79.57

Tom Meier – 77.79

Remi Conroy – 76.32

Simon Wieland – 76.00

Franck Di Sanza – 75.80

Niklas Sagawe – 73.45

Linus Limmer – 72.14

Laurent Carron – 71.33

Bruno Schurch – 70.57

Erik Frank – 67.79

When to watch?

The start time of the javelin throw at Top Athletics is 8.40 pm, local time.

Where to watch, live streaming?

The javelin throw at Top Athletics will be live streaming on youtube. ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeAeDj5I82Kv9fm7rlo5Hfw )