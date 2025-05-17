"I can throw farther": Neeraj Chopra after breaking the 90m barrier

Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the long-awaited 90m barrier in the javelin, recording a massive 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025.

While the mark was a personal and national milestone, Chopra had to settle for second place behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who clinched victory with a last-ditch 91.06m throw.

Despite narrowly missing the top podium spot, Chopra was content and confident.

“I am very happy with the 90m mark, but it's a little bit of a bittersweet experience actually,” he said after the event.

With this throw, the 27-year-old became just the third Asian and the 25th athlete in the world to breach the 90m mark, a feat made even more satisfying considering the groin issues that have plagued him over recent years are now nearly behind him.

Having trained under Czech legend Jan Zelezny since February, Chopra believes that more big throws are on the horizon.

“We started working together only in February this year. I am still learning things,” Chopra explained.

“He doesn’t normally go to the Diamond Leagues, but he came with me because he told me that today is the day to achieve 90m.”

The Doha performance has only fuelled his belief that this season could be his best yet.

“I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year I feel much better... I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships.”

His next big target is the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

When asked what comes next after this historic mark, Chopra replied:

“My next goal remains 90m. I believe I am ready to throw farther. It’s just the beginning of a long season.”

He also praised the conditions in Doha, attributing his and Weber’s strong performances to favourable weather and mutual motivation.

“The wind helps for sure, and the weather is a little war,m and that helps... I also told Julian that we can throw 90m. I am also happy for him. We have tried very hard for 90m for so many years... In the next competition, we will push each other again and will throw farther.”

Julian Weber joins the 90m club

Julian Weber’s final throw made him the 26th javelin thrower to enter the 90m club. His winning mark of 91.06m is currently the world-leading distance this season.

“I did not know how it happened,” Weber said. “I had a very good massage thanks to my physiotherapist. It was fun today... Neeraj threw his first 90m plus and I went past the mark in my last throw — and that was just perfect.”

He added, “We have been fighting for the 90m throw for a long time and we both achieved that today. So, it was very special for us.”

The Doha meet also featured Anderson Peters of Grenada, the two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist, who finished third with 84.65m.

Though Chopra’s 90.23m was not enough for the win, the Indian javelin icon took it in stride. In fact, it wasn’t the first time his national record throw wasn’t enough for first place.

“It had happened earlier also. When I threw an NR with over 89m in Turku, I finished second. In Stockholm DL, when I threw 89.94m, I was second again, so also here,” he recalled.

With confidence high, injury concerns receding, and the 90m milestone behind him, Chopra’s 2025 season promises plenty more fireworks.