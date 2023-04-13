Neeraj Chopra set to start season at Doha Diamond League

Olympic champion and World Championship silver medalist Neeraj Chopra will kick off his 2023 season with his participation in Doha Diamond League on 5th May 2023.

Doha Diamond League will be the first event of the 13 Diamond League meetings in the 2023 Season with the season finale being held in Eugene, USA in September.

The javelin throw competition at the season opener will feature World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

Olympic champion and world silver medallist Chopra will join world champion Anderson Peters (GRN) and Olympic silver medallist Vadlejch (CZE) in a much-anticipated javelin competition at #DiamondLeague in Doha Friday 5 Mayhttps://t.co/WMvTmTKae0



🎟️https://t.co/C1czrif8zN🎟️ pic.twitter.com/lxMDettd9A — Doha Diamond League (@dldoha) April 13, 2023

Joining the decorated trio in the meet will be European champion Julian Weber of Germany, the Olympic and world fourth-place finisher with a best of 89.54m, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago (90.16m), and former world and Commonwealth champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya.



Neeraj Chopra will be returning to the field after seven months. He featured in the grand finale of the 2022 Diamond League winning the title in Zurich with a throw of 88.44 m.

Currently, Neeraj Chopra is training at the Gloria Sports Arena from 1st April 2023 to 31st May 2023 after the Sports Ministry approved a two-month-long training program for the Olympic champion.

Later in the year, Neeraj Chopra will be defending his title at the Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou, China.