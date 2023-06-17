Neeraj Chopra to participate in Lausanne Diamond League

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be back in action at the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League on 30th June, the organisers announced on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Chopra had to miss FBK games, Paavo Nurmi games, and Kurtoane games due to a muscle strain that he sustained during training last month.

While withdrawing from the FBK games, Chopra had revealed after careful deliberation with the medical team, he'd be avoiding the upcoming event to further aggravate the injury.

Neeraj's last tournament was Doha Diamond League where he clinched first place with a then world lead throw of 88.67m.

His rival, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic bettered the world lead of at recently concluded Paavo Nurmi games after recording a best attempt of 89.51m.



Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be the other Indian who will be part of the Lausanne Diamond League.



"Sreeshankar will compete in the Lausanne Diamond League. We have to collect Diamond League points. We will probably go home (to Kerala) for a while after this championship and from there we will go to Switzerland. That is the plan," Murali's father told PTI.

Currently participating in National Inter-state athletics championships at Bhubaneshwar, Murali Sreeshankar had finished third place at the Paris Diamond League earlier this month. He will be up against Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, who had won the Paris event earlier.



