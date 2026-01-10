Neeraj Chopra parts way with coach Jan Železný

In a major development, two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and his coach Jan Železný have mutually decided to part ways, bringing an end to their 14-month relationship.

Last week, Neeraj had ended his decade-long partnership with his management firm, JSW Sports and launched his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.





#News | Neeraj Chopra and coach Jan Zelezny part ways👀



The two had started working together in November 2024 and have now mutually decided to go their separate ways👊



📸: Neeraj Chopra Classic#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/ffKNcDiGY9 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 10, 2026

Under Železný, Neeraj achieved the elusive 90m-plus throw at the Doha Diamond League in May, registering a 90.23m throw to finish behind Germany’s Julian Weber.

The two worked on a new technique that reduced Neeraj’s tendency to lean left at release and helped stabilise his stance.

Despite achieving the 90m mark, Neeraj struggled for consistency and failed to make the podium for the first time in seven years when he finished eighth at the World Athletics Championships 2025.