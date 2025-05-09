Indian javelin star and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will participate at the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 meet in the Czech Republic on June 24.

This will mark Chopra’s return to the event after two years, after having missed out on the 2023 and 2024 editions due to injuries.

Despite not competing last year, he had attended the event as a special guest, showing his strong connection to the spot and the meet in particular.

The Ostrava Golden Spike holds special importance for Neeraj because it takes place in the home country of his legendary coach Jan Zelezny, who is not only a multiple-time winner of the event but also serves as its director.

Expressing his excitement, Neeraj stated that it feels great to compete in such a legendary meet and that he hopes to deliver some long throws.

#News | Neeraj Chopra to compete at Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 meet on June 24.



The meet takes place in the Czech Republic, the home country of his legendary coach Jan Zelezny.#neerajchopra #ostravagoldenspike2025 pic.twitter.com/ZMginGcrpr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 9, 2025

About the Golden Spike Ostrava

Held annually since 1961, the Golden Spike Ostrava is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, placing it just below the elite Diamond League. It is one of Europe’s oldest and most respected track and field competitions, attracting top global athletes every year.

This year’s edition will be no different. Alongside Neeraj Chopra, several world-class athletes have confirmed their participation.

Swedish pole vault sensation Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, widely regarded as on of the greatest vaulters in history, will be competing after recently clearing 6.11 meters at the Shanghai Diamond League.

Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a multiple-time Olympic and world champion, will open his summer season with a 1500m race at Ostrava. Dutch 400m hurdles champion Femke Bol, known for her dominating performances in the Diamond League, will also be on the track.

The javelin event promises to be especially exciting, as Chopra will be competing against top names like Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, and Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi, the reigning Diamond League champion.

Rising international stars such as Australian sprinter Gout Gout and Czech home favourites like Tomas Stanek and Karolína Manasova are also expected to make headlines.

Before heading to Ostrava, Neeraj Chopra will compete at the Doha Diamond League on May 16. Interestingly, he has decided to skip the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea from May 27 to 31 to stay focused on these high-profile meets.

The organizers of the Golden Spike have planned an engaging experience for fans, with the stadium gates opening at 2:30 PM for activities, autograph sessions, and sustainable food stalls.

The main event will begin at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available online starting from 190 CZK, and there are special discounts for groups and schools. Last year, the event was broadcast in over 140 countries, with a massive TV audience, and this year’s edition is expected to reach even more viewers.