Neeraj Chopra opens up about adductor niggle after the win at Paavo Nurmi

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has revealed his ongoing struggle with an adductor niggle that has impacted his season, stating that he plans to consult various doctors post the Paris Olympics to address the persistent issue.

Returning to competitions after a month-long break, Chopra secured the top spot at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday with a throw of 85.97 meters on his third attempt.

This victory marks a significant comeback for the 26-year-old, who made history as the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The weather was good today, a little bit cold with the wind. But I am happy with my adductor now because I could do all six throws," Chopra said after his win. "Every year I have some problems with my adductor, maybe after the Olympics, I am going to talk to different doctors."

1️⃣83.62m

2️⃣83.45m



First two attempts in, Neeraj still looking for his rhythm. Solid start nonetheless! 🙌#PaavoNurmiGames | #IndianAthletics

pic.twitter.com/1E2EjMRIyv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 18, 2024

Despite the ongoing adductor issues, Chopra expressed a strong desire to compete in more events this season.



He participated at the Doha Diamond League in May, finishing second with a final throw of 88.36 meters, his ninth-best career mark.

This was followed by a gold medal at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, although with a modest effort of 82.27 meters.

"Initially, I wanted to compete more this season, but it was not possible due to my niggles," Chopra added.

Following his success at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra is set to compete next at the Paris Diamond League on July 7.

His preparation for the Paris Olympics includes training at three different venues in Europe alongside his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha.

He commenced his training in Kuortane, Finland, and will proceed to Saarbrücken, Germany, before completing his final training phase at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey until July 28.

"I came from Kuortane and will now head to Saarbrücken, Germany, and maybe to Turkey just before the Olympics. Most of the time I train alone with my coach and physio, but from time to time we exchange with other coaches, like Jan Zelezny. I will try to stay healthy in the next weeks because then I will throw my best throws," Chopra elaborated.