Neeraj Chopra might miss preparatory tournament in Finland ahead of Tokyo Olympics

According to reports, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra might be forced to miss the Kuortane Games – a preparatory event in Finland, due to covid-19 imposed travel restrictionson India by the Finnish government.



Even though Chopra would be competing in the Karlstad Grand Prix on 22nd June in Sweden, the 23-year-old has failed to get an approval to travel to Kourtane for the event there on 26th June.

Chopra had acquired a visa to France last week and is expected to leave for Europe later this week. He would have to first undergo ten days quarantine in France before being allowed to participate in tournaments.

Since qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at a tournament in South Africa in January last year, Chopra has not competed in any international event. He, though, had set a new national record with a throw of 88.07m during the Indian Grand Prix held at Patiala in March this year.



