Neeraj Chopra's journey featured as part of YouTube India's Creating for India series

JSW Sports is proud to facilitate a wide-ranging partnership between Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra and YouTube India, aimed at taking the story of his meteoric rise, from a village in Khandra, Haryana to the top of the Olympic podium at the Tokyo2020 Olympics, to the Indian masses.

Through this association, Neeraj is hopeful to use his platform on YouTube to build awareness about athletics and the sport of javelin amongst the youth across the world. Apart from setting up his own official YouTube channel where he will be putting out regular content about his sport and life, the partnership will also see Neeraj be part of customized campaigns to motivate and inspire India's next generation through his journey.

Speaking about the association, Divyanshu Singh, Head of Sales and Marketing at JSW Sports said, "We are extremely excited about this partnership because we believe YouTube is a great platform for Neeraj to tell his inspirational story to a wider audience. The video format is hugely popular for content consumption across urban and rural India, and we are confident that Neeraj can be a perfect role model to take the sport of Athletics (and Javelin throw) to millions of India's youth."

On World Athletics Day, here's a glimpse of Neeraj's story as part of YouTube's Creating for India Series.

