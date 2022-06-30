Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Neeraj Chopra finishes in second place with another national record at Stockholm Diamond League — HIGHLIGHTS
Neeraj Chopra broke his national record 16 days after setting it in Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.94 Meters. Follow all the HIGHLIGHTS here.
India's Neeraj Chopra is all set to show his prowess once again to fetch another podium finish at the Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022. The eminent Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022 will be a great platform for the young Indian athlete before the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022. But he faces stern competition in the process competing alongside all the Olympic medallists from Tokyo 2020.
Live Updates
- 30 Jun 2022 6:23 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra wins the silver medal. It's his 12th podium finish in a row.
Julian Weber ends with a throw of 80m. That means Anderson Peters wins gold. Here's the final scoresheet:
- 30 Jun 2022 6:09 PM GMT
Neeraj throws 86.67m in his fifth attempt!
Meanwhile Anderson Peters has skipped his fifth throw.
