Athletics

Neeraj Chopra finishes in second place with another national record at Stockholm Diamond League — HIGHLIGHTS

Neeraj Chopra broke his national record 16 days after setting it in Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.94 Meters. Follow all the HIGHLIGHTS here.

X

Neeraj Chopra (Source: AFI)

By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2022-07-01T00:00:09+05:30

India's Neeraj Chopra is all set to show his prowess once again to fetch another podium finish at the Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022. The eminent Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022 will be a great platform for the young Indian athlete before the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022. But he faces stern competition in the process competing alongside all the Olympic medallists from Tokyo 2020.

Follow The Bridge for LIVE updates.


Live Updates

Neeraj Chopra Athletics Javelin Throw Indian athletics 
