Neeraj Chopra storms into Javelin Final - Social Media Reacts

India's ace javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, made it to the final of Men's Javelin Throw at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old Indian threw a distance of 86.65 in his first and only attempt to secure his berth in the final at the Tokyo Olympics Stadium.

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification stage with this attempt and will enter the final as one of the hot contenders for a medal. In the process he also became the first-ever Indian javelin thrower to qualify for an Olympic final.

As expected all the social media platforms erupted with raw emotions. Here are some of the best reactions:

