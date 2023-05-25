Neeraj Chopra's Finland training proposal gets approval

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's training proposal in Finland was on Thursday approved in the lead-up to his multiple World Athletics - Gold Level events in June.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Tokyo Olympic champion intends to train at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland during this time.

Chopra, who recently became the first Indian javelin thrower to become World Number 1, had followed a similar training plan in the year 2022 as well. Among other proposals, the Mission Olympic Cell also approved paddler Payas Jain's proposal for an advanced training camp in Taiwan.

A pleasant surprise to bring some life to your Monday evening!✨#NeerajChopra is now ranked 1⃣ in the world in men's Javelin, a career-high for the 25-year-old Indian superstar and a first for any Indian track & field athlete🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SbKVq76z9H — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 22, 2023

Senior paddlers Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran's proposals to take personal coaches Aman Balgu and S Raman respectively for multiple events were also approved by the MOC.



While Manika and Aman Balgu will head to WTT Contender, Zagreb and WTT Star Contender, Ljubljana, Sathiyan and Raman will head to Tunis in addition to the above-mentioned events.

The financial assistance will cover their air travel expenses, camp expenses, boarding, and lodging cost, medical insurance, and out-of-pocket allowance, among others.

MOC members also inducted rower Salman Khan into the TOPS Development group. Salman, who belongs to Haryana’s Mewat region, won a gold in the Gujarat National Games last year.