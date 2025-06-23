Neeraj Chopra eyes historic Golden Spike win, inspired by coach Zelezny

India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is set to make his debut appearance at the Golden Spike Ostrava meet on June 24, marking another major milestone in his already decorated 2025 season.

The event, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold-level meet held in the Czech Republic, holds emotional and symbolic significance for Chopra.

It is the same venue where his legendary coach, Jan Zelezny, left a lasting legacy with nine titles between 1986 and 2006.

Though Chopra previously competed in Ostrava back in 2018 at the IAAF Continental Cup, where he finished sixth with a throw of 80.24m, this will be his first outing at the Golden Spike itself. “When I was a kid, I watched videos of legends like Usain Bolt and Jan Zelezny competing here. I came last year but didn’t compete due to injury.

"Now I feel good and will give my best,” Chopra said before the event, expressing admiration for the meet’s historic value.

A Strong 2025 Season So Far

The 27-year-old javelin ace has had an impressive 2025 season with four strong performances leading into Ostrava:

Potchefstroom Invitational (South Africa): Chopra began his season with a gold, throwing 84.52m in a low-key meet.

Doha Diamond League: He made headlines by breaching the 90m mark for the first time, throwing 90.23m, although finishing second behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who launched a world-leading 91.06m.

Janusz Kusocinski Memorial (Poland): Chopra finished second again, throwing 84.14m to Weber’s 86.12m.

Paris Diamond League: In a key psychological boost, Chopra finally got the better of Weber, winning the event with an 88.16m throw in the opening round.

Fresh off his Paris triumph, Chopra enters Ostrava with growing momentum and a sense of unfinished business. His consistent performances and ability to peak under pressure make him the man to beat, especially with Julian Weber opting out of the event.

Following in Zelezny’s Footsteps

The Golden Spike meet holds deeper meaning for Neeraj beyond just rankings or records. It’s where his coach and javelin icon, Jan Zelezny, carved out a formidable legacy, winning nine titles over two decades. Zelezny, who still holds the javelin world record of 98.48m, is now guiding Chopra to chase both excellence and history.

For Chopra, winning at Ostrava wouldn’t just be a personal milestone; it would represent a symbolic bridge between generations. Under Zelezny's mentorship, Chopra has refined his technique, strengthened his core, and become more aware of his run-up dynamics, all of which have been evident in his recent results.

Competition Field at Ostrava

While Julian Weber’s absence tilts the odds in Chopra’s favour, the nine-man javelin field at Ostrava still features notable names, including:

Thomas Rohler (Germany): 2016 Olympic gold medallist (PB: 93.90m), but battling inconsistency since 2020

Anderson Peters (Grenada): Two-time world champion (PB: 93.07m), yet to regain top form in 2025

Toni Keranen (Finland): PB – Promising talent with a PB – 85.27m

Douw Smit (South Africa): PB – 83.29m

Marc Anthony Minichiello (USA): PB – 82.65m

Martin Konecny (Czech Republic): PB – 80.06m

Alexandr Caca (Czech Republic): PB – 78.44m

Jan Vyska (Czech Republic): PB – 75.23m

Among them, Peters and Rohler are the biggest threats on paper, though both have struggled to break the 85m barrier consistently this year. Keranen is another to watch, while the rest of the field is still emerging on the global scene.

Training and Readiness

Ahead of the Golden Spike, Chopra spent valuable training time in Nymburk, near Prague, fine-tuning his core strength and run-up rhythm—key elements that helped him produce winning throws in Paris. He has admitted to making adjustments to his approach to generate more control and avoid over-speeding on the runway.

Unlike the previous two years, where injuries forced him to miss the Golden Spike meet—Chopra was even present as a guest in 2024 but did not compete—this year, he is fully fit and motivated. With the Paris Olympics just weeks away, the Ostrava event also serves as a critical tune-up for the main stage.

Event Timing and Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Stream: World Athletics site and Zlatatretra - YouTube Channel

A Shot at Legacy

A win in Ostrava would not only enhance Chopra’s medal cabinet but also etch his name into a tradition that includes some of the greatest names in javelin history. More importantly, it would be a tribute to his coach Zelezny, who dominated this very meet for years. With strong form, rising confidence, and clear skies ahead, Chopra stands at the cusp of yet another historic milestone in his already iconic career.