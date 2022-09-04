Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final - Preview, Schedule, Starlist, Where to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Curtains are all set to be drawn on the 2022 Diamond League season with the final to be held on 7th and 8th September 2022 at Zurich, Switzerland. The Indian Olympic champion and Worlds silver medallist Neeraj Chopra is expected to be in action in hunt for his first-ever Diamond League trophy.

The 24-year-old Chopra, qualified for the Diamond League Final or Diamond Race after a podium finish at the Stockholm Diamond League followed by winning the Lausanne last week.

The Diamond League is a series of athletics meets, which ends with the Diamond League Final or the Diamond Race.

The 2022 Final will be the third Diamond League Final of Neeraj Chopra's career after having finished seventh in 2017 and fourth in 2018, missing out on a medal by a mere 0.03m.

Having competed in two Diamond League meets this season, Neeraj Chopra stands fourth overall in the standings behind Olympic medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Germany's Julian Weber and the World Champion Anderson Peters.

Startlist

Though the start list is yet not out, what we know is that Neeraj Chopra's biggest rival Anderson Peters has pulled out of the Diamond League Final after his unfortunate injury during a brawl last month. But, the Indian is expected to face stiff fight from the likes of Vadlejch, Weber and others.

When to Watch?

The men's javelin throw is slated to take place on 8th September 2022 at 11:50pm IST.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from Diamond League Final with the official broadcasters Sports18.

LIVE Stream

Alternatively you can also LIVE stream all the Diamond League Final on OTT platform Voot.