Neeraj Chopra finishes runner-up at Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich

India’s javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra put up a strong performance at the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich, finishing as the runner-up in the men’s javelin throw.

Chopra began the competition with a solid opening throw of 84.35m, placing him in third after the first round. While he recorded 82.00m in his second attempt and fouls in the next three rounds, he stayed within striking distance of the leaders.

On his final throw, Neeraj unleashed a big 85.01m effort, moving past Keshorn Walcott and securing the second spot on the leaderboard.

Germany’s Julian Weber dominated the event, setting the pace with a massive 91.37m on his first throw and then improving further to 91.51m in the second round, establishing a clear world-leading performance. Walcott finished third with 84.95m.

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, has been a consistent presence on the Diamond League circuit, having won the trophy in 2022 and finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2024. This performance in Zurich adds another notable achievement to his season.