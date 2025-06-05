Neeraj Chopra to compete at the Paris Diamond League on June 20th

Indian ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to return to Paris for his second Diamond League meet of the year, scheduled for June 20th on Stade Charlety stadium in Paris, France.

Neeraj will continue his 2025 Diamond League season in Paris after a magnificent start in Doha last month, where he achieved his first-ever 90m throw, attaining a distance of 90.23m to finish second.

This will be his fourth competition of the year, and he will be aiming to return to the top of the podium after missing out on the last two events in Qatar and Poland.

#News l 🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Paris Diamond League🏆



The Paris Diamond League is set to be hosted at the 📍Stade Charlety stadium on🗓️20th June.



Paris will be Neeraj's second destination of the 2025 Diamond League season after Doha, where he achieved an… pic.twitter.com/Y5noakLzJk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 5, 2025

This will be Neeraj's first competition of the month, which will be followed by the Ostrava Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Gold meet, in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 24th.

Neeraj Chopra has a busy month ahead as he will return to India within 10 days after these two events to compete in the nation's first-ever javelin-only meet, the NC Classic, in Bengaluru on July 5th.