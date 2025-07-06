Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: How all 12 javelin throwers performed

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, held on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was a landmark moment in the history of Indian athletics.

As India’s first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Gold-level meet dedicated exclusively to javelin, the event lived up to expectations and then some.

With 12 elite throwers from across the globe, including Olympic and World champions, the competition brought world-class field athletics into the Indian spotlight with rare intensity and passion.

Despite cloudy skies and swirling wind, a lively crowd of 14.593 spectators filled the stadium, generating a cricket-like atmosphere rarely seen in Indian track and field.

Athlete Performances at Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

1. Neeraj Chopra (India)

The Olympic and World Champion rose to the occasion in front of his home crowd, winning the gold with a throw of 86.18 meters. While short of his PB and SB of 90.23m, it was enough to reclaim the lead after briefly losing it to Rumesh Pathirage in the third round.

Neeraj’s composure in windy conditions and his dual role as host and star performer made it a night to remember for Indian fans.

2. Julius Yego (Kenya)

Veteran thrower and 2015 World Champion Julius Yego secured silver with a season-best 84.51 meters on his fourth attempt. Known as “The YouTube Man” for his unconventional training journey, Yego looked sharp and competitive, delivering his best throw of the year in Bengaluru.

3. Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s rising star clinched bronze with a personal and season best of 84.34 meters, marking a breakthrough on the international stage. He briefly held the lead in the third round and displayed remarkable poise against a tough field.

4. Sachin Yadav (India)

Fresh off a silver medal at the Asian Championships, Sachin Yadav placed fourth with a season-best throw of 82.33 meters. His early throws showed great rhythm, and he stayed in podium contention until the final rounds, a strong statement from India’s next big javelin hope.

5. Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland)

The former European U23 Champion peaked in the final round with a throw of 82.23 meters, finishing fifth overall. Mrzygłod’s late surge showed experience and grit, though he just missed out on the top four.

6. Curtis Thompson (USA)

American thrower Curtis Thompson, who had recorded a PB of 87.76m earlier this year, managed 81.50 meters in Bengaluru. Though consistent, he couldn't push beyond the 82-meter mark and had to settle for sixth.

7. Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil)

The South American record-holder threw 80.31 meters in the second round and showed solid form throughout the event. While he didn’t challenge the leaders, the Brazilian remained composed and technically sound.

8. Yashvir Singh (India)

India’s Yashvir Singh recorded a season-best 79.65 meters, finishing eighth. He opened strong but couldn’t sustain momentum into later rounds. Still, the performance marked progress in his 2025 campaign.

9. Sahil Silwal (India)

National champion Sahil Silwal managed 77.48 meters in his opening attempt and couldn’t improve afterward. While short of his personal best, he gained valuable experience sharing the field with global greats.

10. Rohit Yadav (India)

Returning from injury, Rohit Yadav threw 77.11 meters in the first round and looked rusty thereafter. Still, it was a promising sign in his return to competitive form ahead of the domestic season.

11. Thomas Rohler (Germany)

The 2016 Olympic gold medallist struggled to find rhythm, logging 75.85 meters. Though far from his PB of 93.90m, Rohler’s participation drew cheers and nostalgia from fans, as he continues his late-career comeback.

12. Martin Konecny (Czech Republic)

Martin Konecny rounded off the field with 71.99 meters, close to his season best. Though finishing 12th, his clean technique and presence bolstered the event’s international profile.