Neeraj Chopra Classic: Former world champion Anderson Peters pulls out

In a major setback to the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, two-time former world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters has pulled out due to an injury he sustained during his last competition in France.

Poland’s Cyprian Mrzyglod has been named as the replacement for the javelin event, scheduled to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on July 5.

“Anderson Peters has been ruled out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to an ankle injury sustained during his last competition. Poland’s Cyprian Mrzygłód has been named as his replacement in the final lineup,” a statement from the organisers on Monday read.

Mrzyglod holds a personal best of 85.92 metres set in Kuortane in 2025.

The development came a day after the 2022 Asian Games medallist Kishore Jena withdrew from the competition citing ankle injury. Young Yashvir Singh was named as his replacement.

The Grenadian athlete, known for his powerful throw and a personal best of 93.07m, is the biggest name to miss out on the competition. He was expected to be Neeraj’s biggest rival.

The current lineup now includes only two big international names: Julius Yego of Kenya and Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler of Germany.

Anderson Peters last tournament was Montgeron-Essonne international meeting in Montgeron, France where he finished third with 79.70m.

Peters was also seen in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike event in the Czech Republic, where Neeraj won with a best throw of 85.29 metres. Peters had finished third with a throw of 83.63m behind South Africa’s Douw Smit.

The NC Classic will be the highest-tier international athletics meet ever held in India.