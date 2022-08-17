Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable on the list of Lausanne Meeting competitors
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable are on the list of Diamond League Lausanne competitors.
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26.
But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition. The 24-year-old had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month.
He was advised one-month rest. "Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," said a source. Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable figured in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.
