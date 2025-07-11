"Mom was crying": Neeraj Chopra on his mother's reaction during the NC Classic

Neeraj Chopra received a rousing welcome from nearly 15,000 fans as he stepped into the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru during the NC Classic.

The cheers grew even louder when the Tokyo Olympic champion prepared for his first throw. It was a milestone moment — not just for the crowd, but also for Neeraj and his family, who watched from the stands as he competed on home soil for the first time post his Paris Olympic success.

His mother, Saroj, was overwhelmed to see the electric atmosphere and to see her son take the center stage.

“My family came to Bangalore. It was the first time so many members saw me compete. Balki maa to rone lagi this jab mein first throw mein slip hua (In fact, my mother started crying after I slipped in my first throw). She gets emotional even when she watches my video lifting weights. She tells me ‘Why do you lift so much weight’. Such is the aura of a mother,” Neeraj Chopra shared with The Bridge on the sidelines of the launch of Under Armour’s all-new Brand House in Gurugram on Friday.

Neeraj enjoys the reputation of registering his best throws early in the competition to set the tone from the start. But at the NC Classic, Neeraj slipped during his first attempt. For his family, it was deeply emotional, and they were left teary-eyed seeing him take a fall.

“My sisters got emotional, too. For them, it felt surreal that the tournament was finally happening and they were able to see it live,” he added.

Special guest at NC Classic

Neeraj had his biggest cheerleader in the stands that evening — his grandfather, Dharm Singh Chopra. At the age of 75 plus, he boarded an airplane for the first time in his life only to watch his grandson compete live.

“Dada ji bhi they, 75 plus ke hai, unki first flight thi life ki. Woh bhi achcha laga (My grandfather was also there. He is 75 plus years old and he took the first flight of his life),” he added.

Neeraj won the inaugural edition with a best throw of 86.18 metres while Kenya’s Julius Yego (84.51m) and Sri Lanka’s Pathirage (84.34m) finished second and third, respectively.