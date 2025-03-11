National Youth Athletics C’ships: Shourya Ambure clinches girls 100m crown

The 20th National Youth Athletics Championships 2025 continued at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday.

Maharashtra’s Shourya Ambure clinched the girls 100m crown in the women’s U-18 category with a timing of 14.55s.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ithape (Maharashtra) and Jeevitha S (TN) finished second and third respectively.

In the men’s U-18 110m hurdles event Tamil Nadu’s Nived B clocked 14.35s to take top honours. Jharkhand’s Md Sajid and Fasalul Haque finished second and third respectively.

The final day of competition Wednesday will showcase the finals of women’s javelin throw, men’s high jump, long jump, 1,000m and 200m for both men and women.

Other results from Day-2:

Men’s Shot Put (men’s U18): Nishchay (Haryana) 18.93m, Akhand Pratap Singh (UP), 17.97m, Harpratap Singh (Punjab) 17.40m

Men’s Discus Throw (Women’s U18): Lakshita Mahlawat (Rajasthan) 40.77m, Oshin Oshin (Haryana) 40.19m, Tejaswini C (Karnataka) 37.76m.

Long Jump (Women’s U18): Jyoti Jangid (Rajasthan) 5.69m, Obami Murmu (WB) 5.54m, Sasha Sri (TN) 5.36m.