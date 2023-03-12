National Youth Athletics: 26 including 11 in girls 5000m attain Asian Youth qualification mark on day 2

A whopping 26 athletes attained the qualification standard for the upcoming 2023 Asian Youth Athletics Championships during the second day of the ongoing National Youth Athletics in Udupi, on Saturday.

Out of the 26 athletes, who went past the Asian qualification mark - a whopping 11 were in Girls 5000m run. All the 11 athletes who competed in the event dipped below the qualification mark of 34:40.10.

Saturday also saw a total of 5 new meet records being set. These came via Rezoana Mallick in girls 200m, Priyanshu in boys 1500m, Pooja in girls high jump, Sandip Gond in boys 110m hurdles, and Navpreet Singh in boys 400m

Athletes who attained Asian Youth qualification mark on Day 2

Girls 5000m: Aarti, Kushbu Yadav, Savitaben, Kavita Dudi, Nayana VB, Sarojni, Shikha Yadav, Maya Maurya, Muskan, Geethu KP, Mausami Parmar

Boys 110m hurdles: Sandip Gond

Girls 100m: Nancy, Abhinaya Rajarajan

Girls High Jump: Pooja

Girls 1500m: Akhila Avuta, Sejalben, Muskan

Boys 1500m: Priyanshu, Rahul Sarnaliya, Sumit, Bhola Yadav, Chintan HV, Mayank Yadav

Girls 200m: Rezoana Mallick, Khushi Umesh



