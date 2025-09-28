National Open Athletics C'ships: Manikanta Hoblidhar becomes 2nd Indian to run sub-10.20s

Manikanta Hoblidhar stormed back to the top of Indian sprinting on Sunday, clinching gold in the men’s 100 metres final at the 64th National Open Athletics Championships with a personal best and meet record of 10.19s.

What made the feat even more remarkable was the context: Hoblidhar achieved the mark in wet conditions at the Birsa Munda Stadium, running into a -0.6 m/s headwind as rain fell on the track. Despite the odds, the 27-year-old from SSCB powered to victory, regaining the title he had first won in 2023.

On Saturday, Hoblidhar had already underlined his intent by equaling his meet record of 10.23s in the semifinals, qualifying as the fastest into the final. He hinted that he had “held something back” for the medal race, and on Sunday he duly delivered.

The 10.19s timing inches him closer to Animesh Kujur’s national record of 10.18s set earlier this year, underscoring how fiercely competitive Indian sprinting has become.