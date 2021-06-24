60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships – Preview, What to expect, When to watch and Live Streaming

The 60th National Inter-State Athletics Championships will get underway from 25th June 2021 at Patiala. To be held just before the Olympic qualification period ends on 29th June 2021, the Inter-State Championships holds a lot of significance for Indian athletes.



While for many qualified athletes, this is a chance to get into the groove before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics starts in less than a month's time, for many others it is the one final opportunity to book a direct flight to Tokyo for themselves.

Athletes from all across the country, and even abroad, will be seen in action in a total of 42 different events in Patiala during the course of this meet. The start list for all the events has been published on the official website of the Athletics Federation of India. You can access it here.

What to expect?

There is a lot at stake for many of the top Indian athletes going into the Inter-State Meet. The likes of Dutee Chand, Hima Das and others are yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and will be raring to give one final push to make it to the Games.

Apart from Dutee and Hima, who just about missed direct qualification to the Olympics during the recently concluded Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4, in their individual events, the eyes of Indian fans will be fixed on the Women's 4x100m, Women's 4x400m relay team, along with the Men's 4x400m team.

Besides focus will also be on sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya in the men's individual 400m sprint and MP Jabir in men's 40m hurdles, both of whom have a chance of improving their standings in the Road to Olympic Games rankings.

The likes of discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who set a personal best during IGP 4, and shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who broke multiple records en route to his Olympic qualification on Monday, will also be in action starting tomorrow.

Besides high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, javelin throwers Shivpal Singh and Annu Rani will be the other star attractions in the meet.

When to Watch?

The Inter-State National Athletics Championships will start on 25th June 2021 and will go on till 29th June 2021. While the long-distance running events and some decathlon events will be held early in the morning, the remaining events will be held in the evening. Click here to know the full schedule.

Live Streaming

The entire event is expected to be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of the Athletics Federation of India.