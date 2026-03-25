Athletics
National Indoor Athletics C'ships: Gurindervir Singh sets 60m record; Animesh Kujur disqualifies - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the second day of the Indian National Indoor Athletics C'ships 2026.
Star Indian sprinters and quarter-milers began their campaign on the second day of 2026 Indoor Nationals in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on Wednesday.
Gurindervir Singh was the star in the men's 60m final as Animesh Kujur was disqualified, while youngster Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bollanda led the women's 60m final.
On the other hand, World Championships finalist Sarvesh Kushare failed to deliver in the men's high jump final, finishing second behind Swadhin Majhi.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 25 March 2026 7:50 PM IST
That's it from our coverage of the 2026 National Indoor Athletics Championships
The first Indoor National Athletics Championships finished with a big national record in the 60m flat race from Gurindervir Singh.
Alongside that, India had multiple indoor national records in the exciting two-day programme at the Kalinga Indoor Stadium, especially in the pole Vault discipline.
Despite the absence of some of the top names, India had a decent outing at the event and will be hoping to build on that in the coming editions.
- 25 March 2026 7:35 PM IST
Gurindervir Singh wins the 60m men's title with a new national record of 6.60s
After three disqualifications due to multiple false starts, Gurindervir Singh held his compsure and broke the national record with a big margin.
He surpassed the previous NR of 6.67 held by Elakkiyadasan Kanadasan.
Silver Medalist Lalu Prasad Bhoi also finished under the previous national record with a time of 6.65s.
Medalists:
Gold - Gurndervir Singh - 6.60s
Silver - Lalu Prasad Bhoi - 6.65s
Bronze - Nuzrat - 6.71s
- 25 March 2026 7:15 PM IST
Harita Bhadra wins the women's 60m title with an excellent time of 7.32s
She missed out on the national record of Dutee Chand (7.28s) but became the first-ever national women's 60m champion of India.
Medalists:
Gold - Harita Bhadra -7.32s
Silver - Unnathi Bollanda - 7.46s
Bronze - Trisha Nair - 7.62s
- 25 March 2026 7:09 PM IST
Kshitij Changire wins the men's U20 60m title with a time of 6.78s
Medalists:
Gold - Kshitij Changire - 6.78s
Silver - Rushiraj Gohil - 6.87s
Bronze - Abhay Singh - 6.88s
- 25 March 2026 6:53 PM IST
Kajal Vaja wins the women's U20 60m title with a time of 7.50s
Medalists:
Gold - Kajal Vaja - 7.50s
Silver - Mansi Rajak - 7.55s
Bronze - Heeral Johri - 7.75s
- 25 March 2026 6:04 PM IST
Mohammed Afsal withdrew. Vinod Singh wins the 1500m title
He clocked a time of 3:46.13s to chase down Jagdish, who had a flying start and had a lead of 50 metres over the chasing pack before the final lap.
Medalists:
Gold - Vinod Singh - 3:46.13s
Silver - Jagdish - 3:50.11s
Bronze - Sunil Yadav - 3:50.56s
- 25 March 2026 5:40 PM IST
Mohammed Sinan wins the men's 400m title with a time of 48.27s
Medalists:
Mohammed Sinan - 48.27s
Muhammad Badusha - 49.83s
Aryan Ekka - 49.86s
- 25 March 2026 5:28 PM IST
Kumari Saloni Nagar sets the new indoor women's 400m National record
She clocked a time of 53.73s to break the 21-year-old record of Pinki Paramanik (53.89s).
This is also the third best in Asia this year.
400m Medalists:
Gold - Kumari Saloni Nagar - 53.73s
Silver - Sukhi Baskey - 55.67s
Bronze - Unnathi Bollanda - 56.45s
- 25 March 2026 5:17 PM IST
Malaya Barik wins the men's U20 400m title with a time of 48.98s
Medalists:
Gold - Malaya Balik - 48.98s
Silver - Umesh Sahani - 49.14s
Bronze - Bapi Hansda - 49.27s