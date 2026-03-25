National Indoor Athletics C'ships: Gurindervir Singh sets 60m record; Animesh Kujur disqualifies - Highlights

Star Indian sprinters and quarter-milers began their campaign on the second day of 2026 Indoor Nationals in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on Wednesday.

Gurindervir Singh was the star in the men's 60m final as Animesh Kujur was disqualified, while youngster Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bollanda led the women's 60m final.

On the other hand, World Championships finalist Sarvesh Kushare failed to deliver in the men's high jump final, finishing second behind Swadhin Majhi.

As it happened: