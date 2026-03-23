First Indoor Athletics Nationals, but not full strength: What to expect in Bhubaneswar

India is set to take a historic leap in track and field as the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 get underway at the Kalinga Indoor Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 24–25.

For a country where athletics has traditionally thrived outdoors, this marks the beginning of a structured indoor athletics ecosystem, something long overdue due to infrastructure limitations.

The event is organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in collaboration with the Odisha government. With Bhubaneswar also set to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028, this event serves as a crucial stepping stone in India’s global athletics ambitions.

A landmark moment for Indian Athletics

Indoor athletics is a completely different challenge compared to outdoor competition. Athletes compete on a 200m oval track with banked turns, shorter sprint distances like 60m, and controlled, climate-stable conditions, eliminating variables like wind and weather.

For many Indian athletes, this will be their first exposure to indoor competition at the national level, making the championships both a learning curve and an opportunity.

The Kalinga Indoor Stadium, a world-class, fully air-conditioned facility developed with support from institutions like Reliance Foundation, provides the perfect setting for this transition.

Events and competition format

The championships will feature 11 events each for men and women, including: 60m sprint, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 60m hurdles, High jump, pole vault, Long jump, triple jump, and Shot put

Notably, events like javelin, discus, and hammer throw are excluded due to indoor limitations, while relays and combined events are also not part of this inaugural edition.

In addition, Under-20 categories in select disciplines will offer a glimpse into India’s next generation of track and field talent.

Key Athletes to watch

Despite being the first edition, the competition features a strong mix of established names and emerging athletes.

All eyes will be on Animesh Kujur, India’s national record holder in both 100m and 200m, who will compete in the 60m sprint, his season opener after last appearing at the World Athletics Championships in 2025. Leading a 33-member Odisha contingent, Kujur will look to make an immediate impact on familiar turf.

Middle-distance runner Mohammed Afsal is set to compete in both the 800m and 1500m, while Praveen Chitravel shifts from triple jump outdoors to compete in the long jump indoors.

From the hosts, athletes like Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram, and returning quarter-miler Bapi Hansda add further depth as Odisha boasts a 33-member squad. Young prospects such as Pratik Maharana and Ommkar Prasad will also be aiming to make headlines in the junior categories.

According to the official event-wise entry list, the championships will see participation from athletes across multiple states and institutional teams, underlining the scale of the competition.

While the competition promises excitement, several top Indian athletes have opted to skip the event. Notable absentees include Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Pooja Singh, Vithya Ramraj, and Vishal K.T.

Additionally, stars like Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable are not part of the roster, as their primary events are not included in indoor formats.

Many athletes are currently prioritising key outdoor competitions such as the Federation Cup and National Inter-State Championships, which serve as qualification pathways for major events like the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games later this year.

Schedule

Here’s a clear breakdown of key finals timings, based on the official competition schedule of the National Indoor Athletics Championships 2026.

Day 1 – March 24 (Evening Finals)

6:00 PM – Women's 60m Final

6:10 PM – Men's 60m Final

6:20 PM – Men's Long Jump Final

Day 2 – March 25 (Finals Day)

Morning Finals

9:00 AM – Women's 1500m Final

9:10 AM – Men's 1500m Final

9:20 AM – Women's Long Jump Final

8:40 AM – Women's High Jump Final

Afternoon & Evening Finals (Main Medal Session)

3:30 PM – Women's Pole Vault Final

4:00 PM – Men's Triple Jump Final

4:20 PM – Women's 60m Hurdles Final

4:30 PM – Men's Shot Put Final

4:40 PM – Men's 60m Hurdles Final

Track Finals Block

5:30 PM – Women's 400m Final

5:40 PM – Men's 400m Final

6:20 PM – Women's 3000m Final

6:35 PM – Men's 3000m Final

7:10 PM – Women's 800m Final

7:20 PM – Men's 800m Final

Bhubaneswar’s emergence as a global athletics hub cannot be overstated.

The allocation of the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships to the city signals growing international confidence in India’s hosting capabilities.