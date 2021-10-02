National Cross Country Championship to be held in Nagaland

The 56th National Cross Country Championship will be held on January 15 next year.

Nagaland Athletic Association President Abu Metha on Saturday said that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has accepted the state body's bid to host the event.

Grateful to Athletics Federation of India @afiindia for allotting the 56th National Cross Country Championships 2022 to Nagaland. This will be the first-ever national athletic event to be hosted by Nagaland. We look forward to welcoming the athletics fraternity.@Adille1 @abumetha — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 2, 2021

Metha said the AFI was keen to promote athletics in the Northeast region of the country.



"AFI is of the view that there is a tremendous amount of potential and talent in athletics as far as the Northeast region of the country is concerned," said Metha, also an associate vice president of AFI.

"But due to poor resources, lack of infrastructure and support system, the North East has not been able to perform well in athletics as compared to their counterparts in the rest of the country."