Nagaland to host SAAF Cross Country on January 15

Nagaland will host the South Asian Athletic Federation (SAAF) Cross Country Championship in the state capital Kohima on January 15 next year.

Making the announcement during a press conference Friday, Nagaland Athletic Association (NAA) President Abu Metha said the biggest international event ever hosted by the state will be held along with the 56th National Cross Country Race on January 15.

Happy to announce that India will host the South Asian Cross Country Championships in Nagaland. Grateful to South Asian Athletics Federation & Athletics Federation of India @afiindia. Special appreciation to SAAF President Dr. Lalit Bhanot for his support, and well done @abumetha pic.twitter.com/TIZP2lrxU5 — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 15, 2021

Metha informed that the bid to host the SAAF Cross Country Championship was made by NAA with the committed support of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Metha, who is also a vice president of Athletic Federation of India (AFI), appealed to the sports fraternity and people of the state to support the event.



"Young people and the sports fraternity from Nagaland want to make Nagaland known for sports and games," he said.