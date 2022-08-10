CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar to participate in Monaco Diamond League

Murali Sreeshankar, who became the first Indian to win a long jump medal at the Commonwealth Games in 44 years, will be in action at the Wanda Diamond League in Monaco on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old from Palakkad missed the gold by a whisker to settle for silver after his best jump of 8.08 metre was disqualified at Birmingham. However, Sreeshankar, whose Personal Best is 8.36 metre, would like to make amends at the premier athletics meet.

Sreeshankar will face Greece's World No. 1 Miltiadis Tentoglou whose PB of 8.60m is better than anybody else in the field and his Season's Best of 8.36m matched only by Sreeshankar. World No 2 Thobias Montler is the other contender whose PB & SB of 8.27m.

The LIVE action will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD and HD on Wednesday, 10th August, 11:30 pm IST onwards.