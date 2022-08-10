Murali Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League

Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with an effort of 7.94m here on Wednesday. Sreeshankar achieved the best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with the best jump of 8.08m.

He has a season and personal best of 8.36m. Last month, he finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA.

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with the best effort of 8.35m. In comparison, World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third, respectively.