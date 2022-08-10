Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Murali Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with the best effort of 8.35m. Murali Sreeshankar jumped 7.94m in his fifth attempt.

Murali Shreeshankar
X

Murali Sreeshankar in action at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 (Source: SAI Media/G Rajaraman)

By

PTI

Published: 10 Aug 2022 6:15 PM GMT

Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with an effort of 7.94m here on Wednesday. Sreeshankar achieved the best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with the best jump of 8.08m.

He has a season and personal best of 8.36m. Last month, he finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA.

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with the best effort of 8.35m. In comparison, World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third, respectively.

Athletics M Sreeshankar Indian Olympic Association 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X