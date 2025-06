Murad, Anushka set meet records at National U20 Athletics C'ships

Gujarat's Murad Sirman and Uttar Pradesh's Anushka Yadav set new meet records as the 23rd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships came to a close at the Madan Mohan Malaviya Sports Complex in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Murad clinched gold in the men’s 400m hurdles with an impressive timing of 50.75s, breaking the previous meet record of 51.26s set by Durgesh Kumar Pal back in 2012.

In the women’s hammer throw, Anushka surpassed expectations by registering a distance of 60.46 meters, eclipsing the earlier meet mark of 57.09 meters held by Tanya Chaudhary since 2022.

Anushka is already the junior national record holder with a throw of 62.89 meters achieved earlier this year at the 2025 Uttarakhand National Games, and her form here further confirmed her dominance.

BACK TO BACK PERSONAL BEST 👏👏



Gujarat's Murad Sirman won Gold medal 🏅 in the men's 400m Hurdles with his personal best timing of 50.75s at the Junior Federation Cup in Prayagraj.



Today morning, Murad Sirman finished first in the 400m hurdles semis with a timing of 51.00s.… pic.twitter.com/B9rkZ6nzLd — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) June 24, 2025

Results

Men

200m: J Pandiyan (Tamil Nadu) 21.33s, Rushiraj S (Gujarat) 21.42s, Pratik Maharana (Odisha) 21.44s.

800m: Mogali Venkatram (NCOE Bengaluru) 1:49.94s, Prince (Haryana)1:50.09s, Vinod Kumar (Telangana) 1:50.26s.

5,000m: Rahul Kumar Verma (Chhattisgarh) 14:20.11s, Indrajeet Bharat (Uttar Pradesh) 14:22.82, Vivek Chand (Gujarat) 14:24.89.

400m hurdles: Murad Sirman (Gujarat) 50.75s (meet record, previous record 51.26s set by Durgesh Kumar Pal in 2012), Bhushan Sunil Patil (Karnataka) 52.21s, Amit Kumar (NCOE Patiala) 52.37s.

3,000m steeplechase: Navratan (Haryana) 9:05.75s, Tanish Kumar (Delhi) 9:10.26s, Aryan (Haryana) 9:17.95s.

Shot put: Anurag Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 18.99m, Omkar Prasad Nand (Odisha) 18.46m, Sai Kiran A (NCOE Patiala) 18.13m.

Javelin throw: Dipesh Choudhary (Rajasthan) 72.98m, Rohan Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 70.52m, Himanshu (JSW) 69.30m.

Triple jump: S Ravi (Tamil Nadu) 15.44m, Yuvaraj K (NCOE Trivandrum) 15.34m, Shekh Zeeshan (Uttar Pradesh) 15.27m.

High jump: Basant (Rajasthan) 2.11m, Shiv Bhagwan (Haryana) 2.08m, Parthiv Vinod (Kerala) 2.04m.

Women

200m: Dhesikha V (Tamil Nadu) 24.44s, Nipam (Uttar Pradesh) 24.68s, Sanjana (Delhi) 24.80s.

800m: Prateeksha Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 2:07.89s, Heena (Haryana) 2:08.84s, Geetika Dahiya (Haryana) 2:10.24s.

5,000m: Priyanka Oksa (NOCE Bengaluru) 17:07.09s, Shilpa Dihora (Gujarat) 17:07.71s, Sonam Parmar (Madhya Pradesh) 17:11.60s.

400m hurdles: Tanu Chaudhary (NCOE Patiala) 1:01.09s, Apurva Anand Naik (Karnataka) 1:01.92s, Harshita Goswami (Delhi) 1:02.59s.

3,000m steeplechase: Sakshi Borhade (Maharashtra) 10:50.39s, Garima Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 10:52.64s, Priya Chhetri (Sikkim) 11:08.59s.

Javelin throw: Bhavya Pilania (JSW) 47.65m, Poonam (JSW) 46.15m, Janvi Shekhawat (Rajasthan) 43.05m.

Hammer throw: Anushka Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 60.46m (meet record, previous mark 57.09m set by Tanya Chaudhary in 2022), Haqikat Grewal (Punjab) 53.05m, Ankita Mohapatra (Odisha) 47.40m.

Triple jump: Sadhana Ravi (Tamil Nadu) 12.75m, Paveena Rajesh (Tamil Nadu) 12.55m, Jasleen Kaur (Punjab) 12.42m.

Heptathlon: Sriteja Tholem (Telangana) 4735 points, Harshita Goswami (Delhi) 4414 points, Jasmine Mathachan (Kerala) 3907 points.

Long jump: Pavana Nagaraj (Karnataka) 6.29m, Mubassina Mohammed (NCOE Trivandrum) 6.15m, Pariksha (Haryana) 5.87m.