Before the hurdles, there’s dance: Moumita Mondal’s rhythm to gold

Moumita Mondal’s secret weapon isn’t just her speed; it’s her rhythm.

Before stepping onto the track at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, she chills, listens to music, and dances.

And when she crossed the finish line with a 13.22-second run, it wasn’t just a number—it was a personal best, a gold medal, and years of relentless effort coming to life.

“My personal best was 13.24; now I did 13.22. I don’t expect anything in any competition,” she says. “But I know that the more you work hard, the better you will perform in the race. I chill, listen to music, dance, and then run ahead," Moumita said after the race, talking to the media.

It’s a confidence that has been built quietly over the years.

Moumita’s journey began far from the spotlight, running hurdles in 15 seconds.

Today, her 13.22 makes her one of India’s fastest women hurdlers.

Seizing the moment

The Railways athlete has often competed in the shadows of bigger names like Jyoti Yaraji.

But with Jyoti absent from this championship, Moumita seized the moment.

“If Jyoti was here, of course, I would have had more competition. She is my training partner,” she says.

For Moumita, success isn’t about sudden fame. It’s about consistency.

“My goal is to break my own record every season,” she explains, eyes set on steady improvement rather than headlines.

Her earlier stint in heptathlon shaped her body and approach, providing power but also teaching her to navigate injuries.

“Heptathlon definitely helped. Hurdlers should be a little heavy because they use a lot of power. Long jumpers also need a lot of power. But if I have a light body weight, around 50-52 kg, I can do well. Heptathlon helped me a lot, but also gave me a lot of injuries.”

Off the track, it’s just dance

Away from spikes and starting blocks, Moumita has another rhythm: dancing with her roommate.

“What do I discuss with my roommate? We never talk about any race or any jump. The whole time, we are just dancing in the room. That’s it.”

Moumita’s shorter height has been a technical challenge over hurdles, requiring extra focus on form and stride.

“Earlier, I had some problems because of my height while crossing hurdles. Even now, it’s the same, but I have worked a lot on myself with many coaches. My lower position is small, so it always hits under the hip, and the race gets worse because of that. But still, I am doing great.”

Next season, she plans tweaks to her stride pattern to maximize efficiency: “I can’t do a 7-stride pattern because my legs are short, so I will do 8 strides but jump a little behind.”

From the dance floor to the track, Moumita’s rhythm is clear: every movement, on or off the track, is part of a journey defined by focus, grit, and a love for her own beat.