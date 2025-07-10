Monaco Diamond League: Avinash eyes top-5 finish as Animesh gears up for debut - Preview

Indian ace Avinash Sable to return to action for his third Diamond League meet of the year in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, on Friday, July 11th.

Joining him, the emerging Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur will make his debut at the Diamond League in the men's 200m U23 event, aiming for a new personal best and competing against the World's best young talents.

Eyes set on the World Championships

Animesh is in excellent form this year, having set four national records in 2025, including two consecutive national records in the 200m, bettering India’s previous mark of 20.52s by 0.20 seconds.

With a personal best of 20.32s, Animesh is currently within touching distance of the World Championships ranking quota. A strong performance in Monaco could boost his chances of qualifying for the Tokyo World Championships.

He holds the fourth-best personal best timing in his field for the 200m U23 event, which includes two athletes under 20.10s — notably, rising Australian talent Gout Gout (PB = 20.02s).

Avinash aims for a top-5 finish

Indian national record holder Avinash Sable, who has already qualified for the Tokyo World Championships, hasn't been in peak form this year and is yet to break the 8:20.00 barrier in 2025.

He has participated in two Diamond League meets this year, finishing 13th and 8th, respectively, and is currently outside the qualification zone for the 2025 Diamond League Final.

This will be just his fourth race of the year and his first since winning the Asian title in Korea. He will be aiming for a strong finish to keep his hopes of making the Diamond League Final alive.

However, the field in Monaco poses a formidable challenge, featuring Morocco’s world no. 1 Soufiane El Bakkali and five other top-10 ranked athletes.

Monaco Diamond League 2025 Schedule

Date: 11th July

Venue: Louis II Stadium in Monaco

Squad: Animesh Kujur (200m), Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase)

Time: 200m Men's U23 Race (11:17 PM IST), 3000m Men's Steeplechase (1:04 AM IST on 12th)

Where to Watch

Events at the Monaco Diamond League will be live-streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.