Mohammed Afsal becomes first Indian to break 1:45s barrier in 800m, Animesh sets 100m National Record

Mohammed Afsal P created history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian athlete to run under 1 minute and 45 seconds in the 800m event.

Competing in Heat A at the Poznań Grand Prix in Poland, Afsal clocked an impressive 1:44.93, shattering the previous national record and marking a new milestone for Indian middle-distance running.

Though he finished sixth in a fiercely competitive field, Afsal’s performance stood out as a breakthrough moment. His run placed him ahead of athletes from Germany, Switzerland, and Great Britain, and behind a podium sweep by Poland, who dominated the race with three runners clocking under 1:45.

The new national record eclipses Afsal’s previous personal best and places him in elite company on the global stage.

The 28-year-old from Kerala has been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit, but this run takes his career to an entirely new level. Breaking the 1:45 mark is a coveted achievement in the world of 800m running — a barrier crossed only by top-tier international athletes.

The men’s 800m Heat A at Poznań featured a strong lineup, including Poland’s Maciej Wyderka, who won the race with a meet record of 1:44.23, followed closely by compatriots Filip Ostrowski (1:44.25) and Patryk Sieradzki (1:44.56). Great Britain’s Justin Davies (1:44.73) and Tiarnan Crorken (1:44.89) also crossed the line before Afsal, but the Indian runner's focus remained fixed on his own clock and he delivered.



Elsewhere in Europe, Indian sprinting saw a landmark moment as Animesh Kujur smashed the men’s 100m national record at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Greece.

Running in Heat 2, Kujur clocked a sensational 10.18 seconds, winning the race and surpassing the previous Indian record of 10.20 seconds held by Gurindervir Singh. He finished with a bronze medal.