Manikanta Hoblidhar dreams to change India's sprinting story

Kochi: The sun blazed down on the Maharaja’s College Ground here on Monday, turning the track into a shimmering stretch of heat and hope.

But while the April humidity hung heavy in the air, it couldn’t dampen the spirit of India’s fastest athletes – all chasing their dreams of qualifying for the Asian Athletics Championships and World Championships.

The atmosphere was electric – cheers echoed from the stands as the 100m showdowns took center stage. The event brimmed with star power: Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Amlan Borgohain, and Manikanta Hoblidhar – all lined up to chase glory in India’s most glamorous sprint.

But it wasn’t just speed that was being tested. The schedule demanded a lot – three intense races in a single day: heats, semifinals, and finals.

Still, Manikanta rose to the occasion, clocking 10.25 seconds in the semifinals, breaking a nine-year-old Federation Cup record.

In the final, however, fatigue and cramps held him back. He finished third with 10.35 seconds but the mark he left on the track and the promise he carries is far from over.

“The three races took a toll,” Manikanta told The Bridge. “They shouldn’t have scheduled it like this in a single day, but there’s not much we can do.

"My body felt tight by the final. The weather was okay, but the humidity was brutal. I even had a cramp in my hamstring," he added.

Changing the narrative

Despite the setback, Manikanta's confidence remains unshaken. His mission is far bigger than a medal at the Federation Cup.

“People thought India could never shine in 100m – I want to change that," the former national record holder asserted.

His statement is bold, but his journey gives it weight. Raised by his sister and uncle after losing his parents at a young age, Manikanta's path into athletics wasn’t straightforward.

“I started in 2017,” he said. “Tried many sports, but in 2019, I found my way into the 100m.”

And since then, there has been no looking back.

Training under the umbrella of Reliance Foundation alongside top Indian sprinters like Gurindervir Singh and Amlan Borgohain, Manikanta now finds himself in one of India’s best sprinting ecosystems.

“We push each other. That’s why I was able to perform well across all three rounds," he said.

His semifinal sprint was just a glimpse of what's to come.

“The 100m has always existed, but it never had the spotlight. I broke the record, Gurindervir broke it again – and someone might even touch 10.00s by the Asian Games. That’s the goal.”

Ask him if 10.00s is a real possibility for him this year, and he is honest.

“It’ll be tough this year. My best is 10.22s, and today’s wind wasn’t great. But I’m aiming for 10.10s by the Asian Games. Eventually, I want to hit 10.00s.”

Like Neeraj did for javelin

For Manikanta, a medal isn’t just a personal goal – it’s a mission.

He believes Indian sprinting is on the brink of transformation.

“A medal in the 100m will change things for Indian athletics, just like Neeraj Chopra did with javelin,” he said. “His gold changed people’s perception of track and field. That’s what I want to do for sprinting in India.”

And through it all, he remains grounded. He knows the path ahead is steep, he's not willing to back down.

Because Manikanta Hoblidhar is not just running against the clock – he’s running to prove that the 100m sprint in India doesn’t have to be an afterthought anymore.