"Mandatory approval for athletes to onboard sponsors" – AFI's new rule

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in a new rule, has made it mandatory for all athletes to get approval from them before entering into a contractual agreement with any sponsor or third party.

In a letter dated 2 April, 2026, the AFI noted that the rule has been introduced due to "increasing instances of athletes and coaches frequently changing sponsors."

"The objective is to safeguard the interests of both athletes and sponsors," the letter read.

"Sponsors are also advised to proceed with the execution of any agreement only after confirming with AFI that the athlete has obtained the requisite approval. AFI will send the confirmation within 3 days from the date of the request," it further read.

The letter undersigned by AFI's officiating secretary G Srinibas Patnaik was addressed to all their affiliate units, the AFI chief coach, and organisations like JSW, Reliance, GoSports, ONGC, and OGQ – all of whom support athletes in various capacities.