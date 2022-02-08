Mahabharat's Bheem, Indian athletics star from 1960s, passes away

Praveen Kumar Sobti, best remembered for his portrayal of 'Bheem' in the show 'Mahabharat' passed away on Monday night. He was 74.

Praveen Kumar Sobti was a star of Indian athletics in '60s/70s. He won gold in discus throw at the 1966 and 1970 Asian Games, holding the Asiad record of 56.76 metres. He was a silver medalist in 1966 CWG & in 1974 Asiad. He competed in 1968 Olympics and in 1972 Olympics. #RIPSir pic.twitter.com/0ASYaxf30R — Chetan Vasishth (@chetan0711) February 8, 2022

Before becoming an actor, Sobti was India's star in Discus & Hammer throw in 1960s & 70s. The Arjun awardee won 4 Asian games medals (2 golds) and one CWG medal. He was also a 2-time Olympian.

Hailing from Punjab, Sobti used to be a Deputy Commandant in BSF during his playing days. He gained a lot of popularity during his prime years and was known as the country's best in hammer and discus throw.

"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI.

Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze).#JaiHind#RIP pic.twitter.com/NPsqCjhou7 — BSF (@BSF_India) February 8, 2022

Praveen represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

In 2013, Praveen Kumar Sobti joined politics He contested unsuccessfully from Wazirpur in Delhi on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. After this, he left AAP and joined BJP.