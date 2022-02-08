Athletics
Mahabharat's Bheem, Indian athletics star from 1960s, passes away
Praveen Kumar Sobti, who competed in the 1968 and 1972 Olympics and later played the role of Bheema in Mahabharat, died at the age of 74.
Praveen Kumar Sobti, best remembered for his portrayal of 'Bheem' in the show 'Mahabharat' passed away on Monday night. He was 74.
Before becoming an actor, Sobti was India's star in Discus & Hammer throw in 1960s & 70s. The Arjun awardee won 4 Asian games medals (2 golds) and one CWG medal. He was also a 2-time Olympian.
Hailing from Punjab, Sobti used to be a Deputy Commandant in BSF during his playing days. He gained a lot of popularity during his prime years and was known as the country's best in hammer and discus throw.
"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI.
Praveen represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games.
In 2013, Praveen Kumar Sobti joined politics He contested unsuccessfully from Wazirpur in Delhi on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. After this, he left AAP and joined BJP.