Athletics
There are nights I don’t sleep, but I still show up |By Lokesh Sathyanathan
Indian long jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan opens up about injuries, mental health struggles, and his journey to NCAA glory, sharing how he continues to show up despite sleepless nights and setbacks.
There are nights I can’t go to sleep for one week straight… sometimes even two weeks.
From the road accident in 2019, I was diagnosed with tinnitus or ringing in my ears. I still struggle with a cervical spine bulge in my neck. If I don’t do treat it with a massage once or twice a week, I get vertigo.
I came to the United States in 2022. Soon after I lost my grandmother, who I was very close with. Then it became even tougher. From September to mid-January, I had sleeping issues for almost three and a half months.
I was rarely sleeping… maybe four or five hours.
After Christmas, I ended up in an emergency room at 4 a.m. In my sleep, I got a pretty bad panic attack.
I couldn’t breathe. My heart rate went very high. My blood pressure was 195. They prescribed me panic attack meds, antidepressants, and sleeping pills. I carry them even today, everywhere I go for my competitions.
All of these factors play a huge role in my performance. Lack of sleep interrupts my training.
Even then I would just wake up, go to my classes, do my training, and come back. But I tell myself, no matter what, I’m just going to show up. Because every day is an opportunity to be better.
I just go out there, train, come back, make myself tired, and try to fall asleep.
“This is not where you belong”
I started with football. My dad is a football player, and I always wanted to be like him.
Whenever the ball came to me, I would just run as fast as I could.
One day, he told me, “This is not where you belong. You belong somewhere else.”
He took me to the Kanteerava Stadium. That’s where I started track and field.
My coach, told me, “You’re going to do 100 meters and long jump.” I had no idea what it meant but I just said yes.
In my first competition in Bengaluru, I ran 14.27s and jumped around 3.5m from behind the board.
I won two gold medals. In school, they would announce my name in the assembly. I was shy and nervous, but those moments were special. Those moments brought me here.
When I came to the NCAA in 2022, my freshman year was good.
That’s when I first jumped 8m in the conference championship. I had a conference record and became the performer of the year. I made it to the NCAA finals in my first year.
In my second year, things didn’t go as I thought. During a training session in the weight room, my teammate dropped weights on my leg. I had to go through two surgeries.
Then I had to come back to India before transferring again and starting from scratch.
The first year under my coach again, I jumped 8.14m. I also jumped 7.92m indoors, which was my personal best at that time.
I had the NCAA lead for the whole outdoor season. As an Indian athlete, it was a great honor to have those moments.
This year, we were not chasing a mark. We were working on little things which make a huge difference.
In competitions prior to the NCAA Indoor Finals, I had big jumps, 8.20m, 8.30m, but they were fouls. Even when I had valid jumps, small mistakes in landing cost me distance.
We realized that the good jumps were around the corner. It was just about getting the little things right. I had a lot of 7.9m jumps, which is already 8m – its just a matter of how good your landing is.
That’s where you lose distance. I jumped 8.01m and made a national record. Then I broke it again. You can see all the hard work falling into place.
I don’t set a specific target distance for myself. Because that puts a limit on your mind and your potential.
I just work towards being better each day. Every time I compete, I want to do greater things than the last time.
I always wanted to be part of a good support system, I got it at the NCAA and back home with Reliance. That was a big confidence booster.
I believe in God. I’m always grateful for the people around me.
And no matter what happens…I show up.