Lokesh Sathyanathan sets new indoor national record in long jump

India’s Lokesh Sathyanathan clinched the gold medal in the men’s long jump at the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships Division I in Arkansas, setting a new Indian indoor national record with a leap of 8.21m.

Representing Tarleton State University, Lokesh produced his best jump in the fourth round of the final to secure the title. The mark improved his previous personal best of 8.02m and established a new benchmark for the Indian indoor long jump.

The 26-year-old also recorded another impressive attempt of 8.17m in the final round to consolidate his lead.

🚨 National record alert🥇🇮🇳

Lokesh Sathyanathan is the 2026 NCAA Indoor Champion in Men's Long Jump!🔥



A massive Personal Best of 8.21m to claim Gold. Absolutely dominant💪



This achievement makes him only the third Indian long jumper to cross the 8.20m mark🇮🇳✨#NCAA… pic.twitter.com/nmWkExLTcT — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 14, 2026





A multiple-time junior national champion, Lokesh had earlier represented India at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2018.

Lokesh finished ahead of De’Aundre Ward of the University of Southern Mississippi, who jumped 8.20m, and Tafadzwa Chikomba of Kansas State University, who managed 8.15m.

His 8.21m effort also places him third on India’s all-time outdoor long jump list, behind Jeswin Aldrin (8.42m) and Murali Sreeshankar (8.41m).

Lokesh became only the fourth Indian athlete to win an NCAA Division I athletics title, joining Mohinder Singh Gill, Vikas Gowda, and Tejaswin Shankar.