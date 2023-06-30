Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Lausanne Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra leads the field- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for the LIVE action from Lausanne Diamond League as Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar take the field.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be back in action after an injury-forced break as he will take the field in Javelin Throw while Murali Sreeshankar will be competing in Long Jump at Lausanne Diamond League.
Timings of event:
Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)- 12:08 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw)- 12:15 AM IST
Stay tuned for further updates.
Live Updates
2023-06-30 17:42:17
- 30 Jun 2023 7:51 PM GMT
Neeraj finishes with 84.15m.
So, Neeraj Chopra has finished the Lausanne DL with 87.66m and we will have to wait for other results.
