Lausanne Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra leads the field- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be back in action after an injury-forced break as he will take the field in Javelin Throw while Murali Sreeshankar will be competing in Long Jump at Lausanne Diamond League.

Timings of event:

Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)- 12:08 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw)- 12:15 AM IST

