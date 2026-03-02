Krishna Jayasankar crosses the 17m mark in shot put

Indian shot putter Krishna Jayasankar registered a lifetime best throw by breaching the 17m mark in the women’s shot put at the Mountain West Indoor Championships on Sunday.

She registered 17.09m to break the National Record and claim the silver in the meet. Makayla Long won the gold with 17.69m and Erin Brown’s 15.34m fetched her a bronze.

Krishna’s effort is 0.26m better than her own national record of 16.83m achieved during the 2026 Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque in February. The effort is the best by an Indian woman in 2025 so far.

The outdoor national record of 18.41m in the name of Abha Khatua stands better than this mark.

In the final, Krishna threw a distance of 16.30m in her first throw before fouling her next two attempts. She then returned with two 16 plus throws — 16.27m in fourth and 16.64m in fifth. In her final throw, Krishna managed her lifetime best throw of 17.09m.

This is the fourth occasion when Krishna improved on the national record in the indoor women’s shot put event. She recorded 16.83m at the 2026 Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque.

She threw 16.63m at the New Mexico Open 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico (USA), an improvement of half a metre from her previous best of 16.03m last year.