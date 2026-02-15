Krishna Jayasankar breaks the indoor shotput national record

Krishna Jayasankar Menon bettered her own national record in the women’s indoor shot put event at the 2026 Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque on Saturday.

Krishna won the title with an effort of 16.83m, an improvement of .20m from her previous mark of 16.63 achieved during the New Mexico Open 2026 last month.

Ines Lopez with an effort of 15.54m and Carlie Weiser with 15.39m completed the top three.





#News 🇮🇳 Krishna Jayasankar Menon sets a new national indoor shot put record with 16.83m to win the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque.



Gulveer Singh also opened his season with 13:15.84 in the 5000m to finish third in North Carolina. 🎯🏃‍♂️#Athletics… — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 15, 2026

The 23-year-old started on a strong note with 16.02m in just her first attempt before improving to 16.83m, a personal best, in her second throw. She then registered a consistent score of 16.60m and 16.72m in her next two throws before fouling her fifth and sixth attempts.

This is the third occasion when Krishna improved on the national record in the indoor women’s shot put event. She threw 16.63m at the New Mexico Open 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico (USA), an improvement of half a metre from her previous best of 16.03m last year.

She is still, however, still 1.58 metres away from India’s all-time shot put record, currently held by Abha Khatua (18.41m) in both indoor and outdoor events.

Krishna is the daughter of former Indian basketball players Prasanna and Jayasankar Menon. The Don Kirby Elite Invitational is a World Athletics category F event.

Strong start by Gulveer Singh

Long distance runner Gulveer Singh begain the 2026 season on a strong note. The Indian clocked 13:15.84s to finish third in men's 5000m at the Sound Invitational, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver-level meet, in North Carolina on Sunday.