Kishore Jena to train in Australia for 2024 Paris Olympics

Kishore Kumar Jena will train in Australia for the upcoming Paris Olympics while Mirabai Chanu will head to the USA for month-long rehab, announced the Sports Ministry on Thursday.



The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in their latest meeting approved javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena's proposal to train in Australia for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The Asian Games silver medallist Jena will be training in Gold Coast, Australia for 78 days.

MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), will fund Jena, his coach, and the physiotherapist’s airfare, boarding & lodging expenditures, along with the cost for availing training and massage facilities, medical and local travel expenses and Medical Insurance costs among other expenditures.



Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will head to the US for a month-long rehab training at St. Louis. She will be having regular sessions with Dr Aron Horschig and will be accompanied by Chief Coach Vijay Sharma during this period. Ministry, under TOPS funding will cover her and her coach’s airfare, boarding & lodging costs, gym expenses, and medical insurance costs among other expenditures.

MOC has also approved proposals of wrestlers Deepak Punia (Freestyle), Ashu (Greco–Roman), and Ronit Sharma (Greco-Roman) to train abroad.

TOPS will financially assist Olympian Deepak Punia to train in Michigan, USA. He will be training there for 31 days along with his physiotherapist Shubham Gupta while the Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers will head to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and train alongside the Kazakhstan wrestling team for 14 days. The duo will be accompanied by their coach, masseur, and sparring partners during this time.