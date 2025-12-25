Two-time Olympic medalist Kenny Bednarek impressed by India’s sprint star Animesh Kujur

Two-time Olympic medallist Kenny Bednarek and India’s fastest 200m sprinter, Animesh Kujur, shared a brief yet memorable moment at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The championship marked a first for Animesh, who was the first Indian male sprinter on the world stage in 200m, while Bednarek was already an established elite name.

The two lined up together in Heat 3 of the 200m, as Animesh soaked in the atmosphere and finished with a time of 20.77s, Bednarek took notice of the Indian’s talent.

"I remember seeing him (Animesh) at this year’s World Championships. I could be wrong, but that’s the first time I’ve seen an Indian athlete running that fast," Bednarek, who was the brand ambassador of the TATA Steel World 25k race, told The Bridge.

"That told me India is headed in the right direction. Clearly the talent is there, you just have to be dedicated to the craft, and listen to your coaches. I think, sooner or later, we’re going to see a lot more Indian athletes stepping up and making their mark at the World Championships," he reflected.

That day, Animesh finished the heat in 20.77 seconds, while Bednarek topped and went on to finish with a silver behind American teammate Noah Lyles in the final.

Despite finishing second, Barnarek considers his 200m final in Tokyo one of his finest to date.

"I feel execution-wise, I did the best I could. I was upset that I obviously got second. But overall, I was pretty happy to see the growth and the improvement on just the 200-meter as a whole. Because I think just coming off the bend, being in second, being in the past, I would have panicked a little bit more," he shared.

"Strategically, I'm not going to change anything. When it comes to the workouts it's more on the mental side because I know I have all the right people. It's just putting together a better race when it matters the most. I feel this year, even though I finished second, I definitely saw a lot more improvement on being a sprinter," he said.

The 27-year-old is still in pursuit of becoming the best.

"I'm just excited for the next few years. I haven’t even hit my peak yet. I have a lot more in store. Fast times, winning medals. Sooner or later, my time will come," Bednarek asserted.

On branding himself as ‘Kung Fu’ Kenny

Over the years, Bednarek has earned him the nickname ‘Kung Fu’ Kenny. The 27-year-old explained the name came about in 2021 and goes beyond just a label, it embodies his personality, his values, and his love for martial arts, making him instantly recognizable both on and off the track.

"It’s a reflection of who I am. I wanted to stand out as an athlete and as a person. When we go into track meets with all the sponsors that are involved when it comes to these races, everybody kind of looks the same with their uniforms," he said.

"For the girls, it’s a little bit easier to kind of stand out because they can do their nails or they can do stuff with their hair. For guys, it’s a bit different.

"And I’m also a big anime and martial arts fan. I love Kung Fu, I love karate. So, Kenny and Kung Fu, it sounds nice, but that’s how Kung Fu Kenny is going to be,” he added.

‘Run 200m like it’s two races’

Bednarek approaches the 200m as two separate races including the bend and the home straight. While getting off the bend is his strength, and he focuses on reacting well to the gun.

The last 100 meters are the most challenging, requiring technical precision and mental discipline.

"I run the 200m like it’s two races. Getting off the bend, that’s my strong suit. But the hard part is when it comes to the last 100 meters. Because you've got to make sure that you're just thinking about execution. If you're thinking about anything else while you're running, then that's going to lead to mistakes," he pointed.

Over time he has learnt that panicking and tightening up leads to faster deceleration, a mistake he made earlier in his career.

"You're going to hit top speed around 80 to 90 meters. And then when you get into the 100, 120, 130 mark, it's about maintaining that speed. I usually set up the race pretty well, but it’s just maintaining," he explained.

‘Sharmila Nicollet gave me blueprint to success’

Bednarek is highly analytical and prefers to review his race with his coach Dennis Mitchell. Even after personal bests, he believes he can execute better and run faster, though he’s learning to embrace the moment and appreciate success.

His girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet, a professional golfer from India, has played a pivotal role in shaping

"In the beginning, coming out of college, I didn’t really know what it was like being a professional. And, Sharmila (Nicollet) was the one that gave me the blueprint to be successful in any sport. Being disciplined was the number one thing, and one thing that she taught me about was nutrition," he said.

“I was a kid that was eating whatever I wanted and didn't think anything of it. But I remember when we first talked about what my goals were, and I was like I want to be an Olympian. She kind of laughed at me because she's like, what you're doing right now is not going to help you go down that road. So it’s just a big change. I cut out food, which is one of the reasons why I feel like I’m successful. Wheat, bread, and all that was causing a lot of inflammation in my body and a lot of hamstring issues as well.

“She’s helped me find the right people in my group, introduced me to my nutritionist and my work coach. I like it when people tell me to do something and they give me the why. She’s played a pivotal role in my success, and she’s helping me even now," he concluded.